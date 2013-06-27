OSLO, June 27 Norway will reduce natural gas
transport tariffs for new gas contracts but is making several
changes to its original proposal, the oil and energy ministry
said on Thursday.
One change is that the reduced tariff will apply from 2016
instead of this year.
Another is that transport tariffs will not be lowered for
two tariff areas, where gas from the Kvitebjoern and Norne
fields is taken out.
The ministry's announcement comes after an outcry from
investors in the country's gas pipeline system.
In January the government said it would lower the tariffs to
encourage higher production in mature fields and exploration in
the frontier areas of the Arctic.
Since then, at least three of the partners in the system -
called Gassled - have protested against the proposal as it
greatly cuts their profits.
These partners represent several international investment
funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canadian
Pension Fund, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS
and France's Caisse des Depots.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)