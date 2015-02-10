OSLO Feb 10 Norwegian and German power grid
companies and Germany's development bank KfW are to make the
final investment decision on a 1.5-2 billion euro ($1.7-2.3
billion) electricity link between the two countries on Tuesday,
the partners said.
The high voltage direct-current (HVDC) interconnector,
NordLink, will be over 600 km long, including a subsea section
of more than 500 km, and will be able to transmit 1,400 megawatt
(MW), sufficient to supply power to more than 600,000
households.
"By signing the ownership agreement later today, the
partners Statnett, TenneT and KfW, which is represented by KfW
IPEX-Bank, would make the final investment decision for the
project," the partners said in an embargoed statement.
Norwegian and German power grid companies Statnett and
TenneT have previously said they aimed at having the first ever
power link between Norway and Germany by 2018.
"The interconnector will contribute to a climate friendly
and efficient energy system for the future," said Statnett's
Chief Executive Auke Lont.
The interconnector would allow Norway to import cheaper wind
and solar power from Germany, when wind blows and sun shines
there, saving water stored in reservoirs until output from
intermittent renewables drop and prices in Germany rise to make
exports profitable.
The cable - which will run from the southern Norwegian town
of Tonstad in Norway to the town of Wilster on Germany's
northern coast - will also boost security of supplies in both
countries.
"This is... a major step towards a more integrated European
energy market, and an important contribution to the German
energy transition," said Mel Kroon, the chief executive of
TenneT.
Germany decided to shut down all its nuclear power plants by
2022, replacing them with electricity produced by wind turbines
and solar panels, which requires flexible balancing power such
as hydro.
The project will be implemented by Statnett and DC
Nordseekabel GmbH&Co. KG, a joint venture by TenneT and KfW.
German TSO is a part of the Dutch national power grid
company TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS), which decided last year to invest
over 600 million euros in a new subsea cable that will connect
the Netherlands and Denmark.
In 2008, TenneT completed the 580 km, 700 MW NorNed cable
between the Netherlands and Norway, and in 2011 the 260 km,
1,000 MW BritNed cable from the Netherlands to the UK.
Norway also plans to build another interconnection of 1,400
MW capacity to Britain by 2020.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Gunna Dickson)