OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's central bank plans to sell between 8 billion and 12 billion crowns ($1.33 billion-$2 billion) worth of government bonds and between 10 billion and 12 billion crowns worth of bills in the fourth quarter, it said on Monday.

"This means that the financing requirement of NOK 70 billion in long-term loans in the market in 2013 is reduced to NOK 62 billion," the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 5.9984 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)