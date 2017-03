OSLO Oct 11 Siv Jensen, the head of Norway's populist Progress Party will be finance minister in the incoming centre-right coalition, newspaper VG reported on Friday based on sources inside the party.

Progress, the junior party in Conservative Leader Erna Solberg's government, will have seven of 18 ministries.

The new government is expected to take office next week, just days after the outgoing Labour government presents its 2014 budget bill on Monday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)