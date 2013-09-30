(Adds detail, quotes)
OSLO, Sept 30 Norway's Conservative leader Erna
Solberg will form a minority government with the populist
Progress Party after two small centrist parties broke off
coalition talks on Monday, unable to resolve differences in
nearly three weeks of talks.
The Liberals and the Christian Democrats, one of whom needed
to join the other two to give the government a majority, left
the talks but promised to support Solberg from the outside,
ensuring an end to eight years of rule by Prime Minister Jens
Stoltenberg's Labour Party.
"This is not the end of cooperation between the four
parties," said Solberg.
The Conservatives and three smaller allies won elections in
a landslide earlier this month, arguing that oil rich Norway had
wasted its once-in-a-lifetime economic boom. It promised tax
cuts, better health care and more spending on infrastructure.
But coalition talks were tricky from the start as right
wing, anti-immigration Progress was seen by many as too radical
for power. The party, whose members once included mass killer
Anders Behring Breivik, has toned down its policy in recent
years, moving toward the centre, but has never been in power and
others have often shunned working with it.
The ruling parties agreed to keep some sensitive areas off
limits to Norway's sprawling oil industry, including the Arctic
Lofoten and Jan Mayen islands while Progress leader Siv Jensen
said her party won major concession on issues such as pensions,
immigration and road building.
Still, a minority government does not mean automatic
instability as Norway, like neighbours Sweden and Denmark, has a
long tradition of well functioning minority governments.
Laws do not allow for early elections and parties have
developed a culture of cooperation even in case of major policy
differences. Solberg's government could still enjoy stable
backing in Parliament.
In the case of minority governments, negotiations over
policy are moved into Parliament and deals are often made in the
public eye instead of cabinet rooms.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Terje Solsvik, Alister Doyle and
Joachim Dagenborg; editing by Ralph Boulton)