OSLO, July 4 Norway's second most productive oilfield, Grane, will be shut down for an undetermined period next spring year, operator Statoil said on Thursday.

Statoil also announced that a new pipeline would be built to transport oil from two new oilfields to Grane, where an existing pipeline transports oil to the Sture terminal on Norway's west coast.

Installation of the new pipeline link "will be carried out in connection with the planned shutdown of Grane in the spring of 2014", the company said, though it declined to provide more information about the shutdown.

Grane is expected to produce 98,000 barrels of oil per day this year, according to Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) date. The field produced 44.7 million barrels last year and 12 million barrels in the first four months of this year.

That made it the second-biggest oil producer behind the Ekofisk field, just ahead of the Troll field.

Statoil's has a stake of about 36 percent in Grane. ConocoPhilips has about 6 percent, with ExxonMobil Norwegian state-owned company Petoro both holding about 28 percent.