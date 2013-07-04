OSLO, July 4 Norway's second most productive
oilfield, Grane, will be shut down for an undetermined period
next spring year, operator Statoil said on Thursday.
Statoil also announced that a new pipeline would be built to
transport oil from two new oilfields to Grane, where an existing
pipeline transports oil to the Sture terminal on Norway's west
coast.
Installation of the new pipeline link "will be carried out
in connection with the planned shutdown of Grane in the spring
of 2014", the company said, though it declined to provide more
information about the shutdown.
Grane is expected to produce 98,000 barrels of oil per day
this year, according to Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD)
date. The field produced 44.7 million barrels last year and 12
million barrels in the first four months of this year.
That made it the second-biggest oil producer behind the
Ekofisk field, just ahead of the Troll field.
Statoil's has a stake of about 36 percent in Grane.
ConocoPhilips has about 6 percent, with ExxonMobil
Norwegian state-owned company Petoro both holding about
28 percent.