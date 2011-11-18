* "Project of a generation", says foreign minister
* Northward thrust on energy, research, transport, military
* Government white paper released on Friday targets Barents
By Walter Gibbs and Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Nov 18 Norway unveiled a 20-year
plan to unlock offshore Arctic oil and gas resources and channel
them to worldwide markets, a project the foreign minister said
may cost billions of dollars and bring rivalries over Arctic
resources to a head.
"It is the project of a generation," Foreign Minister Jonas
Gahr Stoere said in an interview. "As the ice melts, new
transport routes are opening up, resources are becoming
accessible and human activity is drawn to this region."
The 134-page white paper said massive infrastructure
building, research investment, a new fighter-jet fleet and
careful diplomacy will help bring "a new industrial era in the
high north", including an island group where jurisdiction is
contested.
Neighbours like Russia and the United Kingdom have already
begun to challenge Norway's claim of full tax and regulatory
power in the potentially oil-rich waters off the Svalbard island
group, halfway between Norway and the North Pole.
Last month Russia formally protested against Norway's
temporary seizure of Russian trawlers for fishing violations in
what Moscow considers international waters, and populist Duma
member Vladimir Zhirinovsky likened the actions to piracy.
Diana Wallis, a European Parliament vice president and
Arctic affairs specialist, said she too questioned unfettered
Norwegian control in the northern Barents Sea zone and that
future oil exploration would magnify the dispute.
"At the moment there are gaps in the (jurisdictional)
framework, especially in the scenario of an oil and gas boom,"
she told Reuters.
A 1920 treaty gives Norway sovereignty over Svalbard and a
tight ring of surrounding water on condition it impose minimal
taxes and give all 40-some signatory nations equal access to the
area's bounty.
But Norway has since declared a 200-mile economic zone
around Svalbard and says its autonomy over oil, gas and fish
beyond 12 miles is unconditional -- as in the Norwegian North
Sea, where oil firms pay 78-percent income tax.
"It is Norway's sovereignty and therefore it's Norway's
responsibility to decide the rules," said Stoere.
"Those that argue that our interpretation is wrong are free
to take this to the Hague," he added, referring to the
International Court of Justice.
Stoere played down the potential for conflict, saying
exploration off Svalbard is years away. "The oil industry is
busy elsewhere," he said.
F-35 FIGHTERS
A grand slam of oil and gas discoveries in 2011, including
Statoil's big Skrugard find in the western Barents, has
energised Norway's offshore oil industry.
And Russia's anger over Svalbard did not stop it from
signing a new sea boundary with Norway in the central Barents,
freeing a promising zone for oil exploration on both sides.
Norway and Russia are both among the world's largest gas
exporters and oil exporters.
The northward movement of capital, infrastructure and
manpower that Stoere envisions will meet little political
resistance south of Svalbard, where Norway's economic zones are
unchallenged and Statoil already produces natural gas.
Today's earth-observation satellite stations, F-16 fighter
jet bases and oil-and-gas outposts in Norway's sparsely
populated high north are "only the beginning" of decades of
growth and research to come, Stoere said.
By leveraging its oil wealth in public-private partnerships,
he said, Norway will consider building a 1,400-kilometre
extension of its North Sea pipelines to the Russian frontier to
transport Barents gas to western Europe with spurs ashore to
power mining and other new industry in northern Norway.
The white paper sees heightened military activity in the far
north, including more NATO exercises and the planned purchase of
48 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters from the United States to replace
Norwegian F-16s now stationed above the Arctic Circle.
"The government will enforce sovereignty and exercise
authority in the north in a credible, consistent and predictable
way," Norway's white paper says.
Political analysts said they have noted a pick-up in Russian
naval and air force patrols across the Barents in the past five
years, though far short of what was normal in the Soviet era.
(Editing by William Hardy)