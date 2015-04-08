BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
OSLO, April 8 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.1 percent in March from the previous month after a 0.5 percent increase in February, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.9 percent in March, down from an 8.7 percent increase a month earlier, Real Estate Norway said.
Unadjusted prices rose by 0.7 percent in March from February. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.