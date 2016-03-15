BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
OSLO, March 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 4 percent year-on-year in February, while housing starts fell by 42 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association said on Tuesday.
In January, home sales rose by 3 percent, while housing starts rose by 16 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.