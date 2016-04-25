OSLO, April 25 Norway's new home sales rose in
the two months from mid-February to mid-April compared to the
same period a year earlier, think tank Samfunnsoekonomisk
Analyse (SA) said on Monday.
Nationwide, sales rose by eight percent year-on-year to
3,247 units, and were up 15 percent compared to the previous two
months.
Sales in eastern Norway were record high, while the
oil-dependent western and southern regions recorded weak
developments, SA added.
The average price of homes sold was 46,900 Norwegian crowns
($5,705) per square metre.
($1 = 8.2213 Norwegian crowns)
