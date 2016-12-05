(Adds CEO comment)
OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted
housing prices rose by 0.8 percent in November compared to
October, a real estate industry association said on Monday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 11.6 percent in
November, down from 12.0 percent in October, Real Estate Norway
said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.1 percent in November from
October.
The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen
as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank
interest rates.
The year-on-year rise in prices will probably rebound in
December to a level of about 12 percent, Real Estate Norway
Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told a news conference.
The current high rates of construction will probably limit
price growth in the time to come though, he added.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)