OSLO Jan 24 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 26 percent year-on-year in December, while housing starts rose by 1 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Wednesday.

Full-year sales of new homes rose by 15 percent to 35,621 units, while housing starts were up 4 percent to 31,278 units, it added.

In November, homes sales rose by 21 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 24 percent.

Statistics Norway said on Tuesday 36,530 building permits were issued in 2016, up 18.1 percent on 2015. In 2017, forecaster Prognosesenteret estimates housing starts to rise to 38,000 units, the highest in 38 years.

Mesterhus was the country's top builder in 2016 with 1,270 new homes started, the (NHBA) said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)