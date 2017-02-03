(Adds quote on outlook, background)
OSLO Feb 3 Norwegian seasonally adjusted
housing prices rose by 0.6 percent to a new record level in
January from December, a real estate industry association said
on Friday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 12.4 percent in
January, down from 12.8 percent in December, Real Estate Norway
said. Unadjusted prices rose by 2.8 percent in January from
December.
The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen
as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank
interest rates.
"We expect the 12-month growth rate to decline quite a bit
from current levels during 2017. Not necessarily in February,
but we should see a gradual decline to well-below 10 percent
during the year," Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told a news
conference.
The boom in housing prices has also resulted in sharply
higher demand for new homes from builders like Veidekke
and Selvaag Bolig.
Norway recently tightened mortgage lending regulations in a
bid to rein in prices.
The housing data was compiled by Real Estate Norway, FINN
and Eiendomsverdi.
