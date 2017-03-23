OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) -
** The rapid growth of housing prices in the Norwegian
capital may be about to end, Real Estate Norway Chief Executive
Christian Dreyer told Reuters on the sidelines of the
association's annual conference on Thursday
** "We have seen signs of a change in character in the
housing market in Oslo, with fewer people showing up to see
houses for sale, and also less people bidding," he said
** Other Norwegian cities, such as Bergen, Stavanger and
Trondheim, have not seen a similar change of sentiment, he added
** Dreyer still expects to see month-on-month price growth
in Oslo in March and April, but after that prices will probably
level out
** The government recently tightened mortgage regulations
nation-wide, and imposed particularly strict loan-to-value
measures for the capital
** "Houses are still being sold, but we are about to return
to a more normal situation in which not all houses are sold
immediately regardless of price," Dreyer said
** Nation-wide prices rose by an average 13 pct year-on-year
in February, while in Oslo prices were up 24 pct year-on-year
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)