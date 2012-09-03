* Housing prices rise 8.1 pct year/year

By Camilla Knudsen and Joachim Dagenborg

KIRKENES, Norway, Sept 3 Norwegian real estate prices soared to new record highs in July and household credit growth accelerated, fuelling concerns over a housing bubble but indicating that the economy has remained resilient to Europe's debt problems.

Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the world with a debt to income ratio of 200 percent, more than twice that in Germany and a third more than the peak in the U.S. before its financial crisis.

Official data on Monday showed housing prices were 8.1 percent higher in July compared to a year earlier while household credit grew by 7.2 percent.

Both easily outpaced expectations for annual wage growth of around 4 percent, in an indication of people's growing indebtedness.

The International Monetary Fund, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the San Francisco Fed have all warned Norway this year over a swelling housing bubble.

The IMF even said that Norwegian house prices could be up to 20 percent overvalued, creating the biggest risk for Europe's economic star performer.

"Housing price growth over 8 percent is really high, higher than we would have wanted," said Terje Buraas, the chairman of real estate association EFF said. "We don't have an immediate concern, but over the long term we'd want prices to stabilize and maybe even fall slightly."

House price growth has been fuelled by exceptionally low interest rates as Norway's central bank is forced to hold down rates amid Europe's turbulence to prevent the crown currency from appreciating too fast and hurting export competitiveness.

Rapid immigration, lagging home construction and a booming oil sector, which makes up a fifth of the country's economy, are all fuelling the bubble.

"Abnormally low interest in such an environment is like adding fuel to the fire," said Leif Laugen, the deputy chief of EFF.

Indeed, domestic factors alone would warrant higher interest rates, the central bank's deputy governor, Jan Qvigstad said on Monday.

"If we tried to set rates based on Norwegian conditions only, the rate would be much higher and the crown would appreciate. This would not be too good for Norwegian industry, and we must take this into account," Qvigstad.

The bank last week predicted that rates would stay on hold until the end of the year and the first hike would likely come either in December or the first half of 2013.

Norway has no debt, no budget deficit, unemployment is very low at 3 percent, and its economy grew by an annual 5 percent in the second quarter, easily outpacing the European Union, which contracted during the same period.

Qvigstad said he was not overly concerned about the pace of housing price growth, but admitted that the absolute level of real estate prices was worrisome.

The central bank has been hoping that tight lending standards would help rein in housing price growth and economist expect some moderation over the rest of the year.

However, the bank has said that its priority was the strong crown and the dangerously low inflation, and that others, including regulators and banks, had to do more to temper the housing market. (Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)