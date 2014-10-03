(Adds quotes, detail)

OSLO Oct 3 Norway house prices rose at the fastest rate in more than a year in September and may climb even faster in the coming months, a real estate lobby group said on Friday.

On an annualised basis, prices rose 3.6 percent in September, the fastest rate since August 2013, while seasonally adjusted prices rose 0.7 percent from the previous month, Real Estate Norway said.

"There's a solid price development, confirming the long-term trend," Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told a news conference.

"We'll pass through the 5 percent (annualised) growth level sometime during October and November. That I'm pretty certain of," he added.

On an unadjusted basis prices fell by 0.1 percent in September from August.

At the start of the year Real Estate Norway said it expected prices to fall by 1-3 percent this year as regulators tightened credit rules.

But the market unexpectedly rebounded as mortgage rates declined and banks eased their lending guidelines slightly, leading the association to abandon its full-year forecast in July.

September sales volumes for existing homes hit a new high for the month, and the number of transactions so far in 2014 is at an all-time high, Real Estate Norway said.

"The combination of faster sales and fewer available units will create pressure in the housing market," Dreyer said, calling for caution on the part of both banks and property buyers. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Hugh Lawson)