OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian house prices fell in October for the first time since July as tumbling oil prices hurt the economy, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday, a day before the central bank announces its latest interest rate decision.

House prices fell 0.1 percent in October from September on a seasonally adjusted basis, Real Estate Norway said, adding that it was the weakest October in terms of house sales since 2010.

Soaring house prices have previously been a source of concern for the central bank, which cut rates in September to a record low to support a slowing economy and said it could cut them again in the next 12 months.

"We see a sharp turnaround in the housing market. The downturn in the Norwegian economy is now having an impact on the housing market," Real Estate Norway Chairman Leif Laugen said.

The annual rate of house price growth eased to 5.6 percent in October from 6.9 percent the month before, the association said. On an unadjusted basis, house prices fell by 1.2 percent month-on-month.

Analysts polled by Reuters all expect Norges Bank, the central bank, to keep its main rate unchanged at a record-low 0.75 percent on Thursday, although most expect another cut by March at the latest.

Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer said he expected house price developments to remain moderate this year, forecasting a further slowdown in the annual rate of price growth by the end of 2015.

"The housing market is then yet another indicator pointing in the direction of the mainland economy developing significantly weaker than Norges Bank has assumed," Handelsbanken economist Kari Due-Andresen wrote in a research note.

Handelsbanken does not expect an interest rate cut on Thursday as it said the central bank "never moves on an interest rate meeting that is not backed up by a monetary policy report unless a big shock has hit the economy".

"We do, however, expect signals in the press release indicating that a cut could come in December or even that a cut was discussed at this weeks meeting," Due-Andresen said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)