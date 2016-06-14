OSLO, June 14 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 14 percent year-on-year in May, while housing starts increased by 29 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association said on Tuesday.

In April, home sales rose by 17 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 21 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)