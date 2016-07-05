(Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, July 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.8 percent to a new record high in June and the country's housing boom is set to continue in the coming months, a real estate industry association said in a statement on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.3 percent in June, unchanged from the year-on-year rate seen in May, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.2 percent in June from May, it added.

The first half of the year saw the strongest price growth since 2009, the association said, adding it now expects a seven to eight percent rise on average in 2016, up from a previous estimate laid out in December of three to five percent growth.

"We've underestimated the forceful combination of a low supply of homes and record low interest rates," Real Estate Norway said.

Norway's central bank in March cut its key policy rate to 0.5 percent and said in June it may continue to lower the cost of borrowing to combat lower inflation and an oil-driven downturn in parts of the Norwegian economy.

The data from Real Estate Norway was published well ahead of the scheduled 0900 GMT (1100 CET) release time.