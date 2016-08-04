(Adds quote, background, detail)

OSLO Aug 4 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 42 percent year-on-year in June, while housing starts fell by 13 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

In May, home sales rose by 14 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 29 percent.

Sales of new homes in the last 12 months hit 32,460 units, the highest seen since the NHBA began compiling data in the late 1990s.

"This is the highest we've seen ... we'd have to go back to the 1970s or 80s (to find similar numbers) but we don't have data for that," NHBA Chief Executive Per Jaeger told a news conference.

The high rate of sales will also ensure strong housing starts in the time to come, he added.

Home prices rose to record highs in July, driven by low interest rates and strong demand. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)