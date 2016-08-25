OSLO Aug 25 Norway's new home sales rose in the
two months from mid-June to mid-August compared to the same
period a year earlier, think tank Samfunnsoekonomisk Analyse
(SA) said on Thursday.
Nationwide, sales rose by 47 percent year-on-year to 3,087
units in the summer holiday period, but were down 26 percent
compared to the previous two months before the holidays.
SA reported particularly strong sales in the Eastern part of
the country and said "the demand for new houses in Oslo is very
strong and the inventory is about to be emptied".
The average price of homes sold was 47,500 Norwegian crowns
($5,795.37) per square metre compared to 47,600 in the previous
period and 46,000 a year ago
($1 = 8.1962 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)