OSLO Oct 20 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 25 percent year-on-year in September, while housing starts rose by 23 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association said on Thursday.

In August, homes sales rose by 29 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 16 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)