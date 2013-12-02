OSLO Dec 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell by 0.9 percent in November compared to October, a real estate industry association reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 0.2 percent in November, slowing from 1.3 percent in September, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.3 percent in November from the previous month. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editing by Balazs Koranyi)