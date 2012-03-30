OSLO, March 30 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.4 percent in March compared to February, real estate industry associations reported on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 6.8 percent in March, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.2 percent in March from February. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)