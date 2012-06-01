OSLO, June 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.1 percent in May compared to April, real estate industry associations reported on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.0 percent in May, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.2 percent in May from April. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)