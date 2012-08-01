OSLO Aug 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.8 percent in July compared to June, real estate industry associations reported on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices increased by 7.8 percent in July, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.8 percent in July from June. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)