(Corrects unadjusted price move in last paragraph to show fall)

OSLO Oct 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.3 percent in September compared to August, real estate industry associations reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.3 percent in September, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.3 percent in September from August. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)