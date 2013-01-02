BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
OSLO Jan 2 Norway's house price growth is expected to slow this year after prices rose sharply in 2012, real estate industry associations said on Wednesday.
Seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 1.7 percent in December compared to November, while on a year-on-year basis, prices were up 8.8 percent, the association of real estate agents and the association of real estate agency firms said.
In 2013 house prices are expected to rise between 4 and 6 percent, the real estate agents' association said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award