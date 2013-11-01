OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell 0.8 percent in October compared to September, a real estate industry association reported on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 1.3 percent in October, slowing from an annual growth rate of 2.6 percent in September, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.5 percent in October from the previous month. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)