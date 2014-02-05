OSLO Feb 5 Norwegian housing prices fell 1.0 percent in January year-on-year, a real estate industry association reported on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted prices fell by 0.1 percent in January compared with December, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 2.4 percent in January from December. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)