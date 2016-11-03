BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
OSLO Nov 3 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 1.4 percent in October compared to September, a real estate industry association said on Thursday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 12.0 percent in October, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.6 percent in October from September. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing