OSLO Jan 8 Norway's housing market was a bit stronger than expected in December but not enough to alter the course of the economy, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The latest house price data were a bit on the upside of what we've anticipated. But that doesn't change the picture we've drawn as it's still within the band of uncertainty," Olsen said.

Seasonally adjusted house prices rose by 0.2 percent in the last month of 2013 after three consecutive months of negative numbers. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Balazs Koranyi)