OSLO Jan 8 Norway's housing market was a bit
stronger than expected in December but not enough to alter the
course of the economy, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"The latest house price data were a bit on the upside of
what we've anticipated. But that doesn't change the picture
we've drawn as it's still within the band of uncertainty," Olsen
said.
Seasonally adjusted house prices rose by 0.2 percent in the
last month of 2013 after three consecutive months of negative
numbers.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik,
editing by Balazs Koranyi)