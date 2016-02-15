OSLO Feb 15 Norway's trade and industry
minister is calling a meeting to discuss companies' access to
financing, the government said on its website.
The oil-producing country has seen its economy slow down
following a 72-percent drop in the price of crude from its North
Sea waters since the middle of 2014, affecting other parts of
the economy.
"It is important that the market functions, so that good and
profitable projects can get financing. I wish to listen to how
the situation is now," Minister of Trade and Industry Monica
Maeland said in a statement published on Saturday.
The meeting will take place later on Monday. It was not
immediately clear who would participate.
Access to capital for the booming fish farming industry was
also a concern, the Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in the
same statement.
"I am getting signals from both the fish farming industry
and the fishing industry that access to capital is a bottleneck
to realise new projects. This is serious and this puts a brake
on an industry that has great growth potential," said Sandberg.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)