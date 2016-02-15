OSLO Feb 15 Norwegian companies are finding it demanding to access finance given the downturn in the oil sector, but the government will not ease capital requirements or urge banks to increase lending, the industry minister said on Monday.

The oil-producing country has seen economic growth slow following a 72 percent drop in the price of crude from its North Sea waters since the middle of 2014, also affecting other parts of the economy.

"Some sectors in parts of Norway are really struggling," Minister of Trade and Industry Monica Maeland told Reuters after a meeting with companies and banks on Monday.

She added, however, that the meeting on Monday was mainly to get an overview of the situation, and that there were currently no plans to take measures.

She said it is mainly oil and gas related businesses that have difficulties, and that banks have said they would not tighten lending.

"Representatives from DNB, Nordea and Sparebank 1 Gruppen have told me that they are not tightening their lending practice, but also that there is no (lending) growth due to the capital requirements. Our answer to that is that we aim to have solid banks," she said, adding that she would not urge banks to increase lending.

"We know that profitable projects can get financing. But we do realise that since the bond market has changed and with a lower oil price, the situation can be demanding."

The head of banking at Nordea Bank Norway, John Saetre, said the bank had not tightened lending conditions, but added financing has become more expensive.

"The bank's funding cost have gone up due to the capital requirements, and that is also reflected in more expensive financing for companies," he told Reuters after meeting the minister.

"In the oil and gas sector we are of course cautious, but we are well capitalised and as long as there are good projects, we are willing to lend," he said.