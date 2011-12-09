OSLO Dec 9 Norway's energy-adjusted consumer prices rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in November, slowing from 1.2 percent in October, the central bank said on Friday.

Norges Bank publishes energy-adjusted CPI on the same day as Statistics Norway issues other inflation data.

Data published earlier on Friday showed core inflation slowing to 1.0 percent last month, against expectations it would stay at 1.2 percent.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)