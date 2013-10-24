OSLO Oct 24 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at 1.5 percent as expected on Thursday, caught between low inflation and a weak currency.

All but one analyst in a Reuters poll had expected Norges Bank to keep its rates at their current levels.

"Inflation in September was lower than expected, but at the same time the krone has depreciated since the previous monetary policy meeting. In other respects, economic developments both in Norway and abroad have been broadly in line with expectations," central bank governor Oystein Olsen said in a statement on the decision.

