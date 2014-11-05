OSLO Nov 5 The head of Norway's $860 billion oil fund, one of the world's biggest investors, urged the fund's Ethics Council on Wednesday to take a more active role in reviewing investments to help prevent future controversies.

The fund, whose investments account for about one percent of all global shares, has recently come under fire over its investments in oil companies, miners, Formula One and firms with a questionable environmental track record.

The fund's mandate is to invest based on clear government guidelines.

The Ethics Council, which falls under the finance ministry, should take a clearer position over investments as the fund, with holdings in more than 7,000 companies, cannot be expected to do extra screening, Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad said.

"It's not within our mandate to say that we shouldn't invest in these companies," Slyngstad told a seminar.

"Our mandate is to invest in the world the way it is, and if there are certain aspects of this world the public does not appreciate, then we have an Ethics Council which should deal with that," Slyngstad said.

"We would have a much easier job if we could just send all difficult cases to the Ethics Council," Slyngstad added. "It's the Council's responsibility to tell us what to invest in and what not to invest in."

Norwegian opposition parties, which hold a majority in parliament, have already proposed several measures to limit the fund's investments in oil and coal firms on ethical grounds.

The Ethics Council has already blacklisted dozens of firms, including tobacco companies, nuclear weapon manufacturers and some of the world's biggest miners, due to various ethical considerations.

However, many of the fund's investments which are within the guidelines have prompted public criticism.

The Formula One investment, signed in 2012, has become one of its biggest headaches, although the Norwegian central bank, which oversees the fund, has cleared the deal.

The fund bought into Formula One ahead of its planed initial public offering but the listing was called off and Norway was stuck with its investment in an unlisted firm, something not allowed by its mandate. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Gareth Jones)