LONDON May 1 Norwegian oil and gas major
Statoil temporarily shut down its Kollsnes gas
processing plant on Tuesday due to a compressor trip, reducing
output by 20.3 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), the company
said.
The gas processing plant, which processes Norwegian gas that
is also exported to Britain and continental Europe, shut down at
1330 local time (1130 GMT), an operational message published by
Statoil showed.
But a second market notification to the Nordic power
exchange said the gas-fired power plant at Kollsnes, which
retrieves gas from the processing facility, had resumed output
at 1600 local time (1400 GMT), indicating the problem has been
resolved.
Statoil was not immediately available to clarify whether the
gas processing plant had also restarted.
The plant has a daily processing capacity of 147 mcm.