LONDON May 1 Norwegian oil and gas major Statoil temporarily shut down its Kollsnes gas processing plant on Tuesday due to a compressor trip, reducing output by 20.3 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), the company said.

The gas processing plant, which processes Norwegian gas that is also exported to Britain and continental Europe, shut down at 1330 local time (1130 GMT), an operational message published by Statoil showed.

But a second market notification to the Nordic power exchange said the gas-fired power plant at Kollsnes, which retrieves gas from the processing facility, had resumed output at 1600 local time (1400 GMT), indicating the problem has been resolved.

Statoil was not immediately available to clarify whether the gas processing plant had also restarted.

The plant has a daily processing capacity of 147 mcm.