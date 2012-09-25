OSLO, Sept 25 Output from Norway's Kollsnes gas processing plant has been reduced by 40 million cubic meters (mcm) per day due to compressor failure, gas system operator Gassco said on Tuesday.

The 145 mcm capacity plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, has been ramping up production this week after two weeks of maintenance.

Gassco said the outage was to last until 0400 GMT On Sept. 30.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)