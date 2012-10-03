OSLO Oct 3 Full restart of Norway's Kollsnes
gas processing plant was delayed again for one day until
Thursday, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message on
Wednesday.
Kollsnes, which processes Norwegian gas for export to
Britain and continental Europe, will see its output reduced by
30 million cubic metres per day until 0400 GMT on Thursday.
The 145 mcm capacity plant, which processes gas from
Norway's biggest field, Troll, was previously scheduled to
restart fully on Sept. 22, but experienced compressor's failure
and "unexpected problems".
Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil
is the technical service provider.
