OSLO Oct 3 Output from Norway's key gas
processing plant Kollsnes is to remain below full capacity until
Friday, gas system operator Gassco said in an updated market
message on Wednesday.
The 145 million cubic metres capacity Kollsnes plant, which
processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, will see
its output reduced by 30 mcm until 0400 GMT on Friday.
The plant was expected to restart fully on Sept. 22 after
maintenance, but it had experienced compressor failure and other
"unexpected problems", Gassco said.
Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil
is the technical service provider.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)