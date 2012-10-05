OSLO Oct 5 Output from Norway's key gas
processing plant Kollsnes is to remain reduced until Monday due
to problems with its compressors, gas system operator Gassco
said on Friday.
The 145 million cubic metres capacity Kollsnes plant, which
processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, will see
its output reduced by 30 mcm until 0400 GMT on Monday.
The plant was expected to restart fully on Sept. 22 after
maintenance, but it had experienced compressor failure and other
"unexpected problems", Gassco said.
Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is
the technical service provider.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)