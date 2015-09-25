OSLO, Sept 25 An Oslo court ruled on Friday in favour of Norway in a lawsuit involving a group of international investors who argued that Norway's decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs would cost them 15 billion crowns ($1.81 billion) in lost earnings through 2028.

Challenging Norway's reputation as a predictable place to do business, investors including Allianz, UBS, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, argued that Norway illegally cut fees on the 8,000-km (5,000-mile) Gassled natural gas pipeline network.

"Njord and the three other plaintiffs have six weeks to decide whether or not to appeal this decision. Njord will make an announcement when this decision has been made," Njord Gas said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)