BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros
* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR
OSLO, Sept 25 An Oslo court ruled on Friday in favour of Norway in a lawsuit involving a group of international investors who argued that Norway's decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs would cost them 15 billion crowns ($1.81 billion) in lost earnings through 2028.
Challenging Norway's reputation as a predictable place to do business, investors including Allianz, UBS, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, argued that Norway illegally cut fees on the 8,000-km (5,000-mile) Gassled natural gas pipeline network.
"Njord and the three other plaintiffs have six weeks to decide whether or not to appeal this decision. Njord will make an announcement when this decision has been made," Njord Gas said in a separate statement. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Q1 gross written premiums 92.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )