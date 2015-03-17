OSLO, March 17 Norway's finance ministry will conduct a hearing on the financial regulator's proposal to tighten mortgage lending rules and it will accept submissions on the topic over the next six weeks, it said on Tuesday.

The bank regulator proposed tighter mortgage regulations on Tuesday, warning that low interest rates could fuel already rapid house price growth, raising the risk of a sharp correction and financial instability.

The regulator said it would close loopholes that allow banks to deviate from its lending guidelines and it would require more strenuous stress tests on borrowers because house price growth is too high, even though the broader economy has been hurt by the slump in the price of crude oil, Norway's top export commodity. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)