BRIEF-PRIME2 lowers its stake in Silva Capital Group to 24.25 pct
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO Jan 17 Norwegian banks expect largely unchanged credit demand from companies and households in the first quarter of 2013 after flat demand from households in the fourth quarter, according to a quarterly central bank lending survey published on Thursday.
"Household credit demand was unchanged from Q3 to Q4, while corporate credit demand increased somewhat," Norges Bank said in a statement.
"In Q1, banks expect broadly unchanged credit demand from households and enterprises," it added.
Banks' lending margins increased in the fourth quarter.
Norwegian banks have been largely insulated from Europe's economic turbulence, and low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged Norwegian households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.
The biggest banks in Norway include DNB and Nordea . (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* PRIME2 SA LOWERS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 24.25 PERCENT FROM 33.57 PERCENT, FOLLOWING CO'S SHARES SALE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, June 2 Wu Xiaohui, the chairman of Anbang Insurance Group Co Ltd, is free to travel, a spokesman for the Chinese insurer said on Friday, denying a report that Wu had been prevented from leaving China.