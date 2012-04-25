OSLO, April 25 Norwegian banks expect no change
in credit demand in the second quarter of 2012 after little
change in the first quarter, according to a quarterly central
bank lending survey published on Wednesday.
"Banks tightened credit standards for households in 2012 Q1,
but kept credit standards for enterprises approximately
unchanged," Norges Bank said in a statement.
"The tightening of credit standards for households is
explained by (the regulator's) new guidelines and is reflected
in stricter loan conditions," it added.
Last month, the financial supervisor said that Norwegian
banks are stable and profitable but need more equity capital to
prepare for a potential economic downturn and to cope with risks
associated with very high household debt.
Norway has been largely insulated from Europe's economic
turbulence but its relative success has been a major problem as
low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low
unemployment have encouraged households to borrow more, pushing
real estate prices to new records.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)