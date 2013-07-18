OSLO, July 18 Credit demand in Norway rose somewhat in the second quarter and banks expect overall household credit demand to remain approximately unchanged in the third quarter, the central bank said on Thursday based on a quarterly survey.

"Changes in (household) credit standards are not expected in Q3, but some tightening is expected for first home mortgages," Norges Bank said in a statement.

"In Q3, banks expect market share objectives and the funding situation to contribute towards a slight easing of (corporate) credit standards."

Three months ago banks expected corporate lending to continue growing and predicted flat household demand as Norway remained relatively immune to Europe's economic plight. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)