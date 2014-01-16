OSLO Jan 16 Norway's banks expect easing credit
demand from households and unchanged demand from companies over
the coming quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly lending
survey on Thursday.
"Overall, banks report somewhat lower household credit
demand in the fourth quarter. The decrease was somewhat larger
than expected at the end of Q3," the central bank said.
"Demand for residential mortgages, home equity lines of
credit and fixed-rate loans fell somewhat more than expected,
while demand for first-home mortgages fell slightly less than
expected," it added.
Three months ago banks predicted that household and
corporate demand for loans would fall somewhat over the coming
quarter, and they saw steady credit standards for households and
somewhat easing credit standards for corporations.
Top banks in Norway include DNB, Nordea
and Danske Bank.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)