BRIEF-TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33
* TRIUMPH BANCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $6.1 MILLION AND 2016 ANNUAL NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS OF $19.8 MILLION
OSLO, July 17 Norwegian household credit demand rose faster than expected in the second quarter and banks expect overall household credit demand to remain unchanged in the third quarter, the central bank said in a quarterly survey on Thursday.
Lending margins to businesses fell in the second quarter, in line with expectations, and banks expect lending margins to continue to fall in the third quarter, the central bank added.
BOSTON, Jan 23 Smarting from its biggest-ever yearly loss, hedge fund Viking Global Investors has reordered its stock picking team and plans to invest more money in financial and consumer stocks and less in pharmaceutical stocks, its co-founder told clients.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.